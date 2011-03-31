A Four Season Cycle: Dance, Dwell, Dark and Rain

In celebration of National Poetry Month, April 2011, West By Northwest.org is honored to present Portland playwright and poet, William S. Gregory’s Four Seasons Cycle. Also featuring the photography of fabric and metal artist, Brooke Stone.



Spring Equinox 2011

Rain– during news of distant disasters

Rain– while revolutions collapse desert kingdoms

Rain– in the morning when foolish Senators make us turn the clocks

Rain– at night when the cold streets mirror the lights

Rain– every day of the week and on weekends

Rain– breaking and setting records

Rain– on the bones of winter, left root bare on the soil

Rain– on the early buds and trees

And now they say it’s spring.

And today–

Rain.

William S. Gregory

Winter Solstice

Why do we do so much

Here on the shortest day?

Preparations and such?

The holiday melee?

Why don’t we just relax,

remembering time’s short?

The year rolls in its tracks

regardless of report.

The dark comes always

the light follows after

so let’s ease through the days

with generous laughter.

Remember in this world of grief and hope sublime

the seasons ever run, and all we have is time.

William S. Gregory

Autumn Equinox

The calm September moon

rides in the fall-deep sky.

The dark and light combine

in equal harmony.

Here at a quarter point

of the all spinning year

between the opposites

which one do you recall?

Does your mind dwell in the

rich darkness of summer,

those nights when fireflies

dazzle over the grass?

Or do you think of the

bright cold of wintertime,

when small pebbles are black

against the white expanse?

The true genius of Fall

is that in Autumn we

have each polarity

held in perfect balance.

William S. Gregory

Summer Solstice

Are veiled eyes more beautiful

than those whose aspects are revealed?

Are yearned for seasons more pleasant

than those whose pleasures are enjoyed?

When Spring is late, when Summer hides,

when Fall is slow and Winter lags

do these pauses not serve to whet

our calendrical appetites?

The season’s tardiness only

increases bliss when they appear.

The more we long for joys delayed

the more we joy in long delights.

William S. Gregory

William S. Gregory is a Portland poet and playwright of NW renown. He has written over 36 scripts and is known for the richness of his language and use of unexpected humor. Coho Produtions produced his plays Mary Tudor 1999 and Child of Pleasure (2003), and he has contributed to A Grimm Late Night (2000) produced by Spectre Productions. William S. Gregory is a member of the Dramatist Guild of America. One of his more recent stage-works, Necessity was produced for the JAWS Playwright Festival in July 2010, and Saint in a Cage (Oct. 2010) produced by Portland Theater Works. We think he will be known through out the world someday.